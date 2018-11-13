I Can Only Do S*X Scenes For Hollywood – BBNaija Tobi Bakre

Tobi Bakre, one of the most talked about ex-housemates of the 2018 Big Brother Naija Reality TV show also known as Double Wahala has disclosed to Inside Nollywood that he can only accept to act nude or play s*x scene roles for Hollywood.

Hear him: ” What I love about acting is the fact that you have the power to be anything. If you are given a script whether you like the character or not, you have to act the part. Every role you are given has to be challenging because you have got to do it well. When they say be a mad man, I am able to lay it out.

For me when it comes to acting you have to be versatile, you can’t really limit yourself, except it is a role preaching immorality to a large extent I am not going to take that.

As for Sex scenes roles, in Hollywood I would consider that, but not in Nollywood.”

Speaking on stars he admired before he joined the movie industry, Tobi mentioned why he loves Kunle Afolayan, Ramsey Nouah, AY, Genevieve, Rita Dominic.

“I love them because they have done it back to back. And now that I am in the industry I know it is easy to criticise when you are outside, but when you are in it you will get to respect these actors more. I respect the young actors doing the everyday hustle too,” he assured.