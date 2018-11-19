‘I Cannot Satisfy My Wife Sexually, I Don’t Want To Die Of High B.P’ – Man Begs Court For Divorce

A man, Abdulahi Azeez, has gone to court seeking for the dissolution of his 19-year old marriage with his wife, Mujidat, after he realised that he cannot sexually satisfy her due to her high libido.

But in her reaction, the wife told the court that it was her husband’s duty to take care of her including her sexual needs and was not ready to quit the marriage because she still loved him.

P.M.Express reports that litigants, relations and friends at the Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, were thrown into hysteric laughter as a visibly distraught husband threw decency to the dogs and told the Court that his wife cannot resist any man as a result of her adulterous lifestyle.

The divorce seeking husband named Mr. Azeez, who resides in Moyina area of Ibadan told the court that by the nature of his job, he travels a lot to keep his family together adding that the moment he picks his traveling bag, his wife would go into town and sleep with any man that comes her way.

“My wife has hot c*nt and very unrepentant adulterer. You cannot satisfy her. We have been married for the past 19 years but those years have been grueling for me. I can no longer bear it lest I die of hypertension” he said.

He told the court that his wife has no remorse for flagrantly cheating on him and he can no longer continue with her unrepentant and adulterous life.

However, his wife, Mujidat, who trades on petty wares while praying the court not to dissolve the union, said that her husband was not always around to perform her statutory roles as a man. She however, denied cheating on him insisting that she still loves him.