“I Can’t Sit On Any D*Ick Less Than 450k Per Night” – Lady says

A lady identified as Nikki Fe Fe, has taken to her Facebook insist that she can’t have s*x with any man for less than 450k per night.

She further used the medium to tell all single men to utilize her raunchy photos at night as it will catalyze the process of reaching their most sensual satisfaction.

She wrote;

“I can’t sit on any dick less than 450k per night. Single guys r expected to take view of this picture. Save it for midnight masturbation …it will EPP u to release faster ….sexiest ass in Yaba #teamnikki.”




