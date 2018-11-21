‘I Change Buhari To Vote Atiku’ – Dino Melaye Releases New Music Ahead Of 2019 Elections (Video)

Senator Dino Melaye
The senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has released another music video.
The latest song by the lawmaker was aimed at expressing his support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
In a video posted on his Instagram page on Tuesday, Dino was heard singing “I have decided to vote Atiku not Buhari”.
Melaye’s remix of a popular religious song goes: “I have decided to vote Atiku; I have decided to vote Atiku; I have decided to vote Atiku; No turning back, no turning back. I change Buhari to vote Atiku. I renounce Buhari to vote Atiku…”
Watch the video below;
— Tori News NG (@Tori_Nigeria) November 21, 2018
