News Feed

‘I Change Buhari To Vote Atiku’ – Dino Melaye Releases New Music Ahead Of 2019 Elections (Video)
Controversial lawmaker and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kogi state, Senator Dino Melaye, is back again with another music ahead of elections campaigns.
 

Senator Dino Melaye

The senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has released another music video.

The latest song by the lawmaker was aimed at expressing his support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Tuesday, Dino was heard singing “I have decided to vote Atiku not Buhari”.

Melaye’s remix of a popular religious song goes: “I have decided to vote Atiku; I have decided to vote Atiku; I have decided to vote Atiku; No turning back, no turning back. I change Buhari to vote Atiku. I renounce Buhari to vote Atiku…”

Watch the video below;

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Actress Ini Edo Looking Gorgeous And Stunning In A Black Gown (Photos)

Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Celebrates Him On His Birthday With Cute Message (Video)

‘Small Waist’ Actress, Princess Shyngle Details Romance With Michael Essien

How I Broke The Second Term Jinx In Oyo State – Ajimobi

How We Conspired To Cage Obasanjo As President – Segun Osoba

Sanwo-Olu Finally Speaks On ‘Fight’ With Governor Ambode

‘Sinister Plot’ To Stop Buhari From Commissioning Bayelsa Airport Uncovered

Controversial Actress, Moesha Boduong ‘Abandons’ Her Bra In Sultry Photos

Delta Governor Fulfils Promise, Gives Super Eagles $50,000 After 1-1 Draw Against South Africa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *