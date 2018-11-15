I Have Been Paying Salaries Since I Left APC – Governor Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom

Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue state, says since he dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC), he has been paying workers their salaries.

According to the governor, godfatherism in APC did not allow him to be a free man.

He stated this while swearing in nine commissioners in Makurdi, the state capital.

Ortom said there is no “godfatherism again in Benue” under his watch.

He said since he defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he had become free to pay salaries.

“There is no godfatherism again in Benue under my watch. That is why you can see that since I detached myself from godfather, even salary I have been able to pay as at when due,” he said.

“I’m seeking for other ways in offsetting the remaining arrears of salaries. Since I left APC, I have been paying salaries. In APC, godfathers will not allow me but now I’m a free man.”

