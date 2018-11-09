Uncategorized

I have kissed over 200 actresses on movie sets – Jim Iyke brags

Actor, Jim Iyke has disclosed that he has kissed over 200 actresses on movie sets.

He narrated a situation where he had to kiss three European ladies who accompanied his girl friend to the airport to welcome him, during one of his foreign trips, adding that he doesn’t see anything wrong with it.

He also painted another scenario, where he had to kiss four actresses in the presence of their boy friends.

“I have once kissed them on set, and so, when I walked into the room where two of them were with their boy friends, I kissed them one after the other and their boy friends were mad at me. I have also kissed over 200 actresses on set and nobody is talking about it,” he enthused.

Tags

You may also like

I’ll Get Married To The Man Of My Dreams – Rita Dominic Says

Actress, Princes Shyngle Offered $100,000 For S€x (Photos)

Nigerian gay activist, Bisi Alimi to sue Walter Ude, founder of Nigerian gay site over gay p0rn allegation

Nigerian man reportedly dies at the age of 170 in Abia state, Social Media users react

NEW ALBUM: PRETTYBOY D-O DROPS DEBUT MIXTAPE, ‘EVERYTHING PRETTY’

Annie Idibia twerks for her husband, 2face Idibia again at a club (Video)

Prince Charles seen reading his speech with a rechargeable lantern in Abuja, Nigerians react

Another 2face Idibia son bags the ‘Black Students Achievement Award’ for academic success in US (Photos)

Lady comes under heavy backlash for not being married at 33, she reacts bitterly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *