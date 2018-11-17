I have never earned a dime as salary since I became governor- Aregbesola

Outgoing governor of Osun state, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola in a series of posts on social media on Ftriday, has made some revelations about his two terms as governor and his plan as he leaves office.

Aregbesola, who revealed that he would be taking a break from the political scene, after being active for so many years, has said he never received any salary as governor.

The outgoing governor said he didn’t have need for salary, owing to the fact that the state fed, cloth and fueled his car.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor, who will be handing over to the governor-elect, Isiaka Oyetola soon, further revealed that he didn’t build a house during his tenure in office and the only house he has, was built before he became governor.

In his words:

I have no bank account anywhere in the world.

I have not earned a dime in salary since I became governor and I do not intend to so do.

The State feeds me, fuels my car and covers my other expenses. This is why I see no reason to earn a salary.

I have no house save the one I built before I became governor of Osun.