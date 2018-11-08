‘I have no idea how I will pay the hospital bills’ – K-Brule of BBNaija discloses after surviving a car accident

Former BBNaija housemate K.Brule has taken to sharing an experience that shows an answer to this prayer.

The handsome ex-contestant of the reality show shared how he was involved in a car accident on Sunday, November 4 during the hour of 6am.

Thankfully, he survived the accident even though he has been hospitalised because of the devastating effect of the accident.

Taking to Instagram, K.Brule also shared photos from the accident and his admission at the hospital. The photos revealed his car which was severely dented and marred from the effect of the accident.

Even more, K.Brule showed a picture of himself in which he was lying on a hospital bed with his neck girded.

After sharing these photos, K.Brule took to explaining details about the accident. Within his post, he revealed how the aftermath of the incident has been hard on him.

His post reads:

On Sunday morning the 4th November at around 6am my car experienced a blowout instinctively causing me to apply the brakes, which is the last thing I remember.

Eye witnesses say my vehicle spun out and somersaulted over a road divide into oncoming traffic where I was struck by another vehicle causing my car to flip multiple times back across the road divide. Luckily no lives where lost but both vehicles are total write offs.

I praise & thank God for being faithful & sparing our lives. Due to the nature of the crash the blame falls on me. & I have no idea how I will pay the damages and hospital bills for the other party but at least I’m alive to worry about these things 😀

please keep me in your prayers during these trying times. I may be hard to reach for a while as my phones were destroyed in the crash.

#PrayForKbrule #thankGodforlife #NotTodaySatan

Pslam 91:3 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

God is faithful