I have no problem with gay or bisexual people – Cassper Nyovest reveals

South African recording artist Refiloe Maele Phoolo (born 16 December 1990), professionally known as Cassper Nyovest has said he has no problem with gay or bisexual people, revealing he once performed at Gay pride for free.

Nyovest responded to claims that he is homophobic and that he made a derogatory remark to a member of the LGBTIQ community who asked to take a picture with him.

A Twitter user known as Mattyyonce had earlier tweeted that she was denied pictures with Cassper simply because of her sexual orientation.

She tweeted:

”So I met @CassperNyovest the other day and after our encounter he said “no homo”. This is the guy who performed at gay pride. A hyper masculine statement to reaffirm his hetero status. After that he’s goons giggled- very humiliating.”

He however denied the allegations via a video he shared on Twitter. In the video, he denied being homophobic and spoke of how he once performed at a gay pride for free.

He tweeted:

”I performed at Gay pride for free.”