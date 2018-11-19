News Feed

“I have not collected salaries since I became the governor” – Rauf Aregbesola

Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola has said he did not receive salaries throughout his time as governor. He revealed this on a program titled “Ogbeni Till Day Break” in Osogbo, Osun State on Saturday.

Mr Aregbesola said there was no need for him to be paid, since the state provided him with the basic things he needs.

 

In his words:

 

“The state feeds me, fuel my car, and provided me accommodation. With all these, I don’t need money. I have no money and bank account anywhere. Anyone can go investigate if I have bank accounts. I have not earned a dime in salary since I became governor and I do not intend to do so”

 

The Outgoing governor said he has no regrets of his time as governor and added that his decision to leave the government house early was to give his successor time to do necessary renovations.

“If you give me another four years to rule again, I will still do what I did before and I will not do anything differently” he said

