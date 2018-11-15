News Feed

I Have Only N75k Left Out Of The N25m I Won In BBNaija – Efe Speaks Out
Winner of the 2017 Big Brother Naija reality television show, Efe, has revealed that he has almost finished spending the N25million he won from the show.
 

Efe Ejeba

While speaking as a guest on a radio show on Hot FM, the winner of the 2017 Big Brother Naija television show, Efe Ejeba, revealed that he has only N75,000 left out of the N25 million that he won last year.

When the radio host asked him how much he had left of his prize money, he said, “Yo man, I basically have like 75k in my account. It used to be 100k, but yesterday night, we went to the least expensive bar to chill with the 25k.”

His response elicited laughter from the radio hosts.

Watch a short clip from the interview below:

