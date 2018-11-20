News Feed

I Have Sworn Allegiance To US, Hamzat Tells INEC
 

Obafemi Hamzat

Obafemi Hamzat, running mate of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says he has declared allegiance to the United States of America.

Hamzat said this in the Form CF001 he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The 54-year-old had disclosed in the form of voluntarily acquiring American citizenship.

He further answered in the affirmative while responding to a follow-up question in the form: “Have you made a declaration of allegiance to that or any other country.”

Hamzat had, on June 14, 2018, resigned his position as the Special Adviser (Technical) to the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola.

Thereafter, he declared his interest in contesting for the 2019 governorship election but stepped down for Sanwo-Olu, who had the backing of the party’s Mandate Movement, led by the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He was, on November 4, 2018, named as Sanwo-Olu’s running mate.

Hamzat holds both a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s from the University of Ibadan, as well as a PhD from the Cranfield Institute of Technology, United Kingdom.

