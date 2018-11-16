I haven’t had sex in like, two weeks – Cardi B cries out

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar known professionally as Cardi B has revealed in a recent live Instagram video, that she hasn’t had sex in two weeks. She also spoke about issues she has been facing since childbirth.

The rapper said she has been very depressed because she can’t stop losing weight’ after the birth of her baby. She said;

‘I’ve been very depressed because I cannot stop losing weight. And it’s so crazy because when I first gave birth, I did everything to lose my baby weight. I was drinking Teami [tea] so it could curb my appetite and now that I lost all the baby weight…I don’t like looking too skinny.’

‘I used to look too skinny as a teenager and I used to hate it and I hate it now,’ she said. ‘It’s been really depressing me, making me sad. My weight. You know what I’m saying.’

The 26-year-old also gushed about her baby’s looks, saying Kulture:

‘is just too gorgeous…. They took my best egg.

‘Her lips is crazy… her lips is a mix of Offset, [Cardi’s sister] Hennessy and Rihanna’s lips. This might be Rihanna’s baby.

‘She’s just so exotic looking. She just like…I don’t know. She don’t even look like me. Then her eyes, they just so. Wow! They so big. And it’s like, what the hell? I don’t got big eyes and Daddy don’t have big eyes… she looks like a doll.’

But one thing Cardi B doesn’t like about motherhood, is that it affects her love life with her husband, rapper Offset.

‘I haven’t got f***ed in like, two weeks,’ she said. ‘That last week we were supposed to f*** and I got my f***ing period. That s**t was heavy as f**.’