“I never agreed to an official bout with Tenshin Nasukawa” – Mayweather makes embarrassing U-turn

In a lengthy statement released via his Instagram, Mayweather said he had been “blindsided” by organizers of the proposed bout against the Japanese kickboxer.

In his words:

“I want it to be clear that I, Floyd Mayweather never agreed to an official bout with Tenshin Nasukawa. I have never heard of him until this recent trip to Japan”

The 41-year-old retired welterweight champion said that he had travelled to Japan last week to discuss participating in a private bout against Nasukawa for a “small group of wealthy spectators for a very large fee”

 

“The exhibition was previously arranged as a ‘special bout’ purely for entertainment purposes with no intention of being presented as an official fight nor televised worldwide”

Meanwhile, Nasukawa, 20, told reporters on Monday that it had been an “easy decision” to fight Mayweather.

“It was a surprise offer but I accepted without hesitation” said Nasukawa

“I don’t care what the rules are. I want to be the man that changes history. I’ll do it with these fists, with one punch. Just watch”

 

 

 

 

 

