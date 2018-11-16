I, Not Governor Ganduje, Donated Fleet Of Buses For Buhari-Osinbajo Campaigns – Man Claims (Photos)

A Twitter user identified as SophyBest (@SophyBest2), had taken to the social networking platform to share some photos of new vehicles for the campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari, and alleged that the embattled Kano state governor, donated them.

She wrote: “Kano State Governor, remember him? The principal actor of Gandollar movie. He just donated N5bn and 200 Buses to @MBuhari’s campaign. Very interesting. No wonder the @officialEFCC and other security agencies are still waiting for Mr. President’s assent to investigate him.”

As the tweet went viral, a man identified as Alhaji Yakubu Gobir from Kwara state, came out publicly on social media to absolve the Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje, of a social media allegation that the governor donated the fleet of buses allegedly for the Buhari-Osinbajo 2019 presidential campaign.

Gobir, who is a gubernatorial aspirant in the just concluded Kwara All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries, said that he was the one that donated the branded Hyundai Buses to support the 2nd term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He posted photos of the vehicles and wrote: “I donate those vehicles to @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo & @OfficialAPCNg Re-election Campaign & not @GovUmarGanduje please stop misleading the public. Report me & not him. If you have any question to ask me on this matter you can ask.”

The Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) who also responded to the social media allegation, described SophyBest’s tweet as “fake news.”

Bashir Ahmad tweeted: “Why trying this hard to mislead the public by spreading #FakeNews? Alhaji @YakubuGobir_ from Kwara donated those vehicles to the PMBPCO, not Kano Gov. Dr. Ganduje, you can clearly see his name but chose to do it this way. Spreading #FakeNews will not stop President @MBuhari.”

