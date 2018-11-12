“I regret every marrying billionaire Aku” – Ex beauty queen, Dabota Lawson

Former beauty queen, Dabota Lawson has plainly stated that she regrets getting married to billionaire Sunny Aku. This she revealed in an Instagram post where she also spoke about her struggles in life.

Dabota Lawson wrote:

”This weekend I spent a lot of time thinking and talking about past events in my life . My friends kept saying Dabota everything happens for a reason and you are who you are today because of all that has happened. But I said to them and myself NO!! I’m not soooo thankful, I wish I made better decisions and was careful before getting involved with certain things and certain people .

I wish I could see the future of how some of my poor decisions will stay hunting me , because they actually do Every time I win or do better it’s because I chose to and I took a right turn , not always because I’ve learned a lesson. The only thing I know is my mind and heart is just stronger, too strong for my own good, I’m almost not in touch with reality and strictly focused on pursuing goals and making sure everyone and everything around me is fine.

I miss being care free and the softness and innocence I used to have. I hate the fact that I have major trust issue and assume everyone has an ulterior motive around me . I mostly regret ever getting married in 2014 ( please keep all that lessons and whatever you think I got from it talk ) I hate the fact that I did !PERIOD!

The only I did right that keeps me going was making the decisions to go through with my pregnancy and have my child . My daughter is only thing I’ve done right in the world over 25 years of my life . That’s how I feel.

Be careful the decisions you make in life . This is a very stern warning , everything you do has a consequence that only you will experience in way only you can understand . BE VERY CAREFUL ! HAVE A GREAT WEEK !”