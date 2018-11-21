Trending, Uncategorized

“I renounce Buhari to vote Atiku Abubakar” – Dino Melaye releases new music ahead of 2019 elections (Video)

Controversial lawmaker and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kogi state, Senator Dino Melaye, is back again with another music ahead of elections campaigns.

The senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has released another music video.

The latest song by the lawmaker was aimed at expressing his support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Tuesday, Dino was heard singing “I have decided to vote Atiku not Buhari”.

Melaye’s remix of a popular religious song goes:

“I have decided to vote Atiku; I have decided to vote Atiku; I have decided to vote Atiku; No turning back, no turning back. I change Buhari to vote Atiku. I renounce Buhari to vote Atiku…”

Watch the video below;

