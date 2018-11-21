“I sometimes battle with low self-esteem” – Tiwa Savage reveals

Sinher, Tiwa Savage who has been making the headlines lately has revealed that she sometimes feels depressed by low self-esteem.

The talented singer divulged that her beautiful looks are being enhanced by make-ups and push-up bras. Stating that sometimes she is intimidated by the glamour on social media.

She speaks;

“I get a lot of messages from young girls who are depressed with low self-esteem because they don’t feel pretty like the social media girls they see every day and my heart breaks because I feel like that too sometimes.

“We are all in this together, I’m not perfect, and not the prettiest, sexiest, richest but I’ll remain kind and seek after God’s heart because none of the others matters to Him.

“Ultimately God’s approval is all we need”,

she said.

She added that contrary to public belief, she hardly sees herself as a pretty woman.

“Some people are born beautiful, flawless skin, long curly hair, fair skin but some of us grew up looking at the world’s definition of beauty and found ourselves not fitting into that standard but with the help of makeup, filters and push up bras we feel a little closer.

“What happens when you take all that off and you stare at yourself in the mirror, do you still think you are beautiful?

“You should because you are and when we meet our creator face to face it’s those with the kindest hearts that will stand as most beautiful.

“So while we work on the outside make sure we work on our hearts.”