I Still Love My Scammer – White Lady Scammed By Ekpoma Yahoo Boy

A recent victim of electronic dating scam, identified as Mrs terry, has landed in serious trouble after finding out that her online lover, one mr jeffery, who she sent all her hard earned money is a fraudster.

The victim who went to seek relationship counsel at the hands of popular american talk show host, Dr phil, burst into uncontrollable tears while proffesing her undying love for mr jeffery who told her he was a california based businessman.

Tragedy was said to have struck when mr jeffery suddenly went into the blue after she pumped some serious amount of money into his “aza”.

She later discovered on dr phil’s show that jeffery was a nigerian based fraudster who operated from his base in ekpoma, Edo state after his true location was exposed.

”if i met my scammer today i would like to say how could you be so cruel to hurt someone like me.

My family won’t talk to me, my bank won’t even let me in my bank, am afriad am gonna get arrested.

Honestly i am so in love with my scammer, i miss him texting me and telling me that he loved me, and i was special to him”, she said

