“I Was Not Arrested Or Detained In Dubai Airport” – Tobi Bakre finally speaks up

BBN’s Tobi Bakre just debunked the virals news that he was arrested at the airport for dancing Wizkid’s ‘Gucci snake’ in Dubai, he claims that he was detained.

This news was shared on Twitter by TV presenter, Moni Osibodu , who said dancing to Gucci snake got them into trouble.

She wrote,

“Listening to Gucci snake in Dubai airport had put us in trouble o. Lmaooooooooooooo. Immigration detained us for dancing in the airport 😩😩😩😩 @wizkidayo”

“It’s actually @tobibakre they detained sha. Baba was doing gbe body e 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

However Tobi Bakre in a video denied the claim, he said that he was not arrested or detained and that he is currently in Lagos.

Hear him speak;