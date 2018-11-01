I will divorce my wife if she goes for body massage — Tunde Ednut

Tunde Ednut has confirmed he is a proper African/Nigerian man who would not because of one benefit or the other permit his wife to go for body massage done by a male masseur.

Reacting to a video which has since gone viral on social media, where a male masseur gave a female client body massage, Tunde Ednut condemned the video, saying if his wife ever goes for such massage, he would damn the consequences and end their marriage immediately.

“God knows if my wife tells me she’s going for this stupid massage that will be the end in Jesus name. You are not going there, don’t joke with me. Bad energy stay far away”, he wrote.