I will never allow my son call anyone who isn’t family Uncle or Aunty – Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian actress, singer, and philanthropist Tonto Wigo Charity Dikeh, better known as Tonto Dikeh who through an Instagram post disclosed that she grew up in an age where everybody is called uncle and aunty, has stated that her son will never call anyone who isn’t family Uncle or Aunty.

Dikeh who hails from Rivers State and is from Ikwerre, a subgroup of the Igbo tribe noted that her son will be polite, added that over the years she found it offensive to call people uncle or aunty but had to embrace it too.

Read her post below;

WOULD YOU RATHER YOUR KIDS CALL STRANGERS MR/MISTER MRS/MA’AM THAN AUNTY OR UNCLE???
I grew up in the age where everybody is called uncle and aunty wether related to us or not.

I really have FOUND this very offensive over the years and even actually embraced it to as i call TOTAL strangers Names like MAMA,AUNTY,UNCLE ETC..
I MEAN I EVEN CALLED MY SCHOOL TEACHERS,BIBLE SCHOOL TEACHERS (Uncle and aunty)??
Having a child now,i don’t think i wld ever allow him address anyone with uncle nor aunty..

He will be extremely polite but for no reason wld he be calling anyone outside my family and his fathers family UNCLE NOR AUNTY!!!
NEVERRRRRRRR!!!!!!
??????

MOMS WHAT ARE YOU THOUGHTS?
I’M JUST BEEN A #MOMSTER OR I HAVE MOMS FEELING SAME WAY???




