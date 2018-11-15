I Would Have Loved To Retire At Manchester United But I Left For These Reasons – Wayne Rooney

Former Manchester United striker, Wayne Rooney, would be honored with a cameo appearance by England national team later today in a friendly match against USA. The 33 years old who is England’s all time highest goalscorer would take to the turf once more to take his tally to 120 appearances for the Three Lions.

The pacy striker who is well known for shooting skills left the Red Devils two seasons ago to join his boyhood club, Everton, before going on to team up with MLS outfit, DC United.

The Englishman revealed today while fielding questions from Journalists ahead of the friendly match that he would have loved to end his playing career with the Red Devils but had to leave when he wasn’t getting playing time again.

What he said: