Ibrahim Suleiman reveals he is getting married to Linda Ejiofor

Tinsel star, Ibrahim Suleiman is set to wed co-star, Linda Ejiofor as he confirms on IG.

Linda Ejiofor who first shared her pre-wedding photos and also concealed the identity of her man, got busted as we dug deep to confirm his identity.

Ibrahim Suleiman who took to Instagram to share their loved up photo, wrote;

“For I know the thoughts that I think towards you, saith the Lord. Thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.” Look at me. I am proof.

#approved #ibrahimonimisisuleiman #CaptainQuest#SonOfAisha”.

