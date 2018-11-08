“Idowest is DMW for life, stop the stupid rumors” – Davido

DMW boss, Davido has reacted to recent online reports and has cleared air on the rumoured Idowest‘s DMW Contract termination.

Speaking via his Instagram story, Davido said that the reports are lies, and rumours, adding that Idowest will be on DMW for a long time. He shared a photo of Idowest and wrote;

The DMW Boss also revealed that his signee, Idowest, will be the Opening act for his much anticipated O2 Arena Show in London.

The show is reportedly almost Sold Out. This will be the biggest stage Idowest is going to mount on in his Career so far.