‘If I no find husband in one year, I’m coming to share yours’ – Toke Makinwa tells Annie Idibia

In her birthday message to Annie Idibia, media personality, Toke Makinwa made a bold statement when she wrote, ‘If I no find husband in one year, I’m coming to share yours’.

Toke Makinwa wrote on Instagram,“Happy birthday most beautiful, such a stunner 😍
my fellow comrade #Scorpiogang 💥💥💥💥

“It’s so beautiful to watch you blossom and become so much more my love, my senior wife #forreal as you know say I don give am one more year, if I no find husband , I’m coming to share yours after all God shared his only son with us all, don’t he stingy, shareeeeeeeeeeeee 😂😂😂😂😂😂 love you Annie boo”

