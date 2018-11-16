News Feed

If I See Someone Wearing Same Shirt As Me, I’ll Go Shirtless – Burna Boy

While speaking in an interview with Africa’s Finest, a fashion magazine by Guaranty Trust Bank, Nigerian Afrofusion artiste, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, revealed he can go shirtless if he sees someone wearing the same shirt he is wearing at an event.

According to TheCable, Burna Boy who admitted that he is already working on his own fashion brand, said; “I try to do what makes me feel like I’m swaggy, it could be a named brand or not. It just has to make me feel good. It just has to be different. 

“For me, if it’s not different, then I don’t feel good,” he responded when asked to describe his style.

“I could go somewhere wearing a shirt, and if I see someone wearing the same shirt, I’ll take it off and just be shirtless!

“I’m working on it as we speak. It’s my ‘merch’ from my tours but the design is really giving out what I would wear. 

“If I were to wear what I’m wearing right now, It would be all Burna Boy, it would be all my design. That’s basically it! It would be my designs on clothes that I like. I’d describe it as ‘Reckless & Sweet’.”

While listing designers he would love to collaborate with, the singer who says his love for comic books inspired his stage name, mentioned Virgil Abloh, Off-white and Louis Vuitton.

Speaking on the inspiration behind his music genre, Burna Boy said: “I had a lot of musical influence growing up, from my grandfather’s highlife and afrobeat collection to my dad who gave me my first reggae CD. That’s why I call my genre Afro-Fusion, it’s a concoction of different elements of sound.”

