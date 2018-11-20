“If I were Nigerian, I would vote for Atiku Abubakar” – Former Ugandan Vice President

Ex-Ugandan Vice President, Dr. Gilbert Bukenya, has waded into Nigeria’s 2019 elections and according to him he would have voted for Atiku Abubakar if he was a Nigerian.

Dr. Gilbert Bukenya who served as the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Makrere, said he was left with so much to contemplate, during his encounter with Abubakar, that he never stopped thinking of how Nigerians are so lucky having the person of Atiku Abubakar as a Nigerian.

He further disclosed that when he heard Abubakar had joined the presidential race, he immediately thought, “what an extraordinary opportunity Nigerians have.”

Read the statement from Dr. Gilbert Bukenya, who was Former Vice President of Uganda from 2003-2011, below;