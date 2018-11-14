If Nigeria doesn’t watch its escalating population, in 20 years, Boko Haram will be a child’s play – Emir Sanusi

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has issued a strong warning to the government over Nigeria’s escalating population. Sanusi, noted that in 1960, the country’s population was 45 million, but has skyrocketed to about 200 million, as of today.

Emir Sanusi said this while speaking at the opening of national conference on insurgency and the Boko Haram phenomenon in Nigeria on Tuesday. According to the former Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) governor, Nigeria’s population in the next next 20 years will be 100 million.

The emir therefore urged the government to so something about the economy and demography, in order to avoid worse than what is currently happening.

In his words:

“The population of Nigeria in 1960 was 45 million, today it is about 200 million. The medium age is 19 and in the next 20 years, we are going to have 100 million Nigerians between the ages of 20 and 40. What will they do? Is the civil service going to employ them? Is the banking industry going to employ them?

“If you want to have a sense of what 100 million is, Germany is the third largest economy in the world and the population of Germany is 85 million. Nigeria is going to have a population of 100 million youths in the next 20 years.

“If we do not build our economy and address our demography explosion, especially in the north east, Boko Haram will be child’s play in another 20 years,”