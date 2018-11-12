News Feed

“If she doesn’t chew her chicken bones, dump her. She’s not a wife material” – Nigerian man, says

A Nigerian man, identified as Okere Peter Chima has taken to social media to offer relationship advise to fellow men on the type of ladies to take home as wife.

According to the young man post on Facebook, any lady who does not chew her chicken bone when taken out on a date should be dumped because such person is not a wife material and would waste food.

“If she doesn’t chew her chicken bones when you take her on a date, dump her. She’s not a wife material, she will waste all the food in your house.”, he wrote.

