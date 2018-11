Davido is 26 today and have been receiving some lovely messages from friends and families.

Now his girlfriend, Chioma has just penned down a birthday message to celebrate him on his special day and its really a lovely piece.

She wrote sharing a video;

“Happy birthday hubby 😍 if you leave me water go carry you o 😛 God bless you my love. You’re so annoying but I’d choose you to annoy me for life 😂😍 @davidoofficial”