“If You’re Hurt, Speak Up, Dont Die In Silence”-Dabota Lawson Tells Ehi Ogbebor After Being Bashed On Social Media

Ehi Ogbebor has deleted the posts where she called her husband an “occultic beast” after social media users criticized her for bringing her domestic issues online. But Ex-beauty queen, Dabota Lawson, who has been declaring support for Ehi all along, is of the opinion that it is OK to cry out on social media when in pain.

Dabota took to her Instagram account to say that it is better for a person to speak up on social media than to keep quiet and let the world paint a false image about them.

The beauty entrepreneur wrote:

People are saying “ DON’T BRING YOUR MATTER TO ?NSTAGRAM “ . Please go and sit down somewhere . Gone are the days where the media will give you a false identity and you can’t do anything about it .

If you’re hurt , in pain or going through hard times . SPEAK UP, PLEASE SHOUT LET THE WORLD HEAR !!! Don’t go and die for nothing in silence in the name of “ how will it look?” MY ANSWER: It will look how you want it to look or how ‘they’ want it to look if you don’t do something about it …. “

what will people say? “ MY ANSWER : ‘They ‘ will say whatever they want to say regardless, most times not in your favor, so say your own ,…. “ what about tomorrow “ , well honey ,tomorrow is Saturday.. It’s not easy to keep up with each and every person in our lives these days. The economy is tough , no one has time to be looking at your face wondering if you’re happy or not .

Truth is Some people just want to bask in the joy of bad news about you , sis let them know.

It’s unfortunate how even people close to you will never go and defend you publicly, they are seeing , reading , watching you go through it all, yet they do nothing. It’s strangers that will jump on your matter and fight for you publicly . So If you don’t stand for yourself who will ???