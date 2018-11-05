Igbo apprenticeship system is world’s largest business incubator platform – Robert Neuwirth

An American journalist, author, and investigative reporter, Robert Neuwirth, who gave a TED talk on age-old sharing economies of Africa, talked about the Igbo apprenticeship system.

According to Robert Neuwirth, the Igbo apprenticeship system is the largest business incubator platform in the world because when an apprentice serves, his master is expected to set him up in business.

The journalist further added that apprenticeships that work like locally generated venture capital and systems for allocating scarce water, can propagate and scale these models that could help communities thrive from the bottom up.

Here is a video of his TED talk below;