I’m a true feminist, I’m not just a Chimamadian – Daddy Freeze

Controversial Nigerian OAP, Daddy Freeze has declared that he is a true feminist and while distancing himself from Nigerian author and foremost feminist, Chimamanda Adichie, he mentioned that he is not a Chimamadian.

In his words:
“I’m a true feminist. I believe in equal rights and opportunities for both genders. I’m not just a Chimamadian”.

He also said:

“I firmly believe in true feminism, while refusing to conform to the narrative conventions of induced western realism, which in my opinion, will always be read with profit, without conveying a true idea of the oppressive history that spawned the necessity for feminism to emerge”.

