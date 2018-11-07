I’m depressed by killings in Nigeria – President Buhari

President Buhari, yesterday, said that he was depressed by the killings in the country, appealing to Nigerians to learn to live together in peace and harmony.

This is as Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has warned that any traditional or religious leader that protects criminal elements in Plateau State, will have the government to contend with.

Receiving leaders of the Church of Christ in Nations, COCIN, led by Rev. Dr. Dachollom Datiri, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, in Abuja, President Buhari urged religious, community and traditional leaders to do more in promoting peaceful co-existence among Nigerians at different walks of life.

He said:

“As an organised institution (COCIN), I have no reason to doubt your report on the atrocities being committed in your communities including the killing of Idris Alkali, a retired Major-General, the dumping of his car into a pond and the body of the deceased thrown into a disused well.

“The communities (in Plateau) have lived long enough to know that there is nothing they can do without each other than to live together in harmony.

“As leaders, we must persuade the upcoming generation, using every channel particularly the educational institutions, to live together with our neighbours.

“It is not all Muslims that are against Christians and neither are all Christians against Muslims. The leadership in the respective religions have to work harder to make sure they convince the coming generation that they have to live together in the same country.”