By Saheed News, Politics, TrendingNovember 9, 2018 I’m depressed – President Buhari cries out to Nigerians Watch Video; Ad ==> LEARN How A Young Unemployed Graduate Makes 235K Monthly Online Legally, In This Recession Period. Click Here! You may also like Nigerian man reportedly dies at the age of 170 in Abia state, Social Media users react Peter Obi is a tribal bigot – El-Rufai Buhari Media Organisation says Atiku can’t pay N33,000 minimum wage Atiku asks Nigerians, if they are better off today than you were 4 years ago – See their answers Ezekwesili quits as Red Card Movement Leader ALBUM: Mr Eazi – Life is Eazi Vol 2: ‘Lagos to London’ Buhari declares state of emergency on water supply, sanitation and hygiene sector He’s trying to get back at me!!! Okupe gives reason, why his son volunteered for Buhari Just In: Ondo state speaker and deputy impeached Previous articleNigerian man reportedly dies at the age of 170 in Abia state, Social Media users react Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Yes, add me to your mailing list.