“I’m god Over Music, I Make The Best Music In Africa, I Am Vado The Great” – Kizz Daniel Brags

Kizz Daniel in a recent interview with Tush Magazine made a lot of revelations about himself, his music and family. In the interview, Kizz also made some daring statements regarding himself and other artistes.

The multi-talented artiste said that he doesn’t owe music anything at all, instead it is music which owes him a lot for the efforts he’s been putting into “him” from way-back. In his words, Kizz Daniel tells Tush Magazine “I don’t owe music anything. It owes me something. God gave me this gift. He made us king over everything. I am god over music.”

The amazingly voiced musician did not only stop there, he went further to say he makes the best music in Africa. Kizz Daniel said “I do not see anybody making music the way I am making music. Not to brag or sound cocky. I make the best music in Nigeria, in Africa. I am VADO the great. That’s my honest opinion.”

Do you agree with Kizz Daniel’s proclamations?

You can catch the rest of the interview on Tush Magazine.

