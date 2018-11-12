‘I’M IN POLITICS TO RESCUE NIGERIA’, SAYS OBY EZEKWESILI

2019 ACPN presidential candidate, Oby Ezekwesili, says she is involved in politics to rescue Nigeria from its current situation. Ezekwesili stated this on while on Channels Televisions Sunday politics.

In her words:

‘I am in politics not because I need the title, I’m in politics not because I need to answer madam president. I’m in politics because there is an urgent need to rescue our nation’

She also added that Nigerians are tired of the politics of zoning with respect to the occupant of the office of the President. Ezekwesili stated that many Nigerians have distanced themselves from the country as a result of how those in power have chosen to govern the nation.

‘I am interested in tackling poverty. I want to govern in a way that we can tackle poverty from more than 80 million Nigerians. I am tired of the failure of Nigeria. If we’re going to get a different Nigeria, we need to think of economic reconstructing from an economic prism. The politicians don’t think of the economy when they talk about restructuring.’