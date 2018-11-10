I’m officially gonna forgive Linda Ikeji for DESTROYING my brand with a fake story – Kemi Olunloyo discloses (Video)

Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has revealed that she has finally forgiven Linda Ikeji, after 13 years of online feud.

She made this known in a video she just posted on her Instagram page few minutes ago.

Kemi has been claiming Linda Ikeji pinned a surrogate baby of her baby daddy, Jayce Jeremi, showed the world a moon bump to people feel she’s pregnant, and also faked her hospital birth photos.

Well it seems the whole online feud is now over, as Kemi has now forgiven her, though she didn’t really state any reason for the forgiveness.

According to Kemi, she woke up a different person this morning and decided to forgive the celebrity blogger.

She wrote;

#BREAKING

LINDA IKEJI FORGIVEN AFTER 13 YEARS

#BREAKING Today 11/10/18, I’m officially gonna forgive Linda Ikeji for DESTROYING my brand with a 2013 fake story about guns in my house. I lost deals with Etisalat, Food companies, endorsement deals. The tweets are on Twitter @hnnafrica. She laughed it out sarcastically. She’s had enough KARMA. Linda exposed people for so long. We should not destroy others for the love of web traffic, look down on single moms and demean people’s children in the name of social media. Linda stay blessed. I mean it. God will give you peace. I endorse your App too. Stay strong!

Best Wishes Lin Lin🤗

Watch the video below: