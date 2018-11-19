I’m so glad my mum didn’t allow me bleach my skin – Davido’s baby mama Sophia Momodu

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, recently shared a post, where she expressed gladness that she didn’t bleach her skin earlier in life.

In her post, Sophia revealed that her mum didn’t let her bleach her skin even though it seemed like a good idea at the time. Many years have passed and she has learned to embrace her brown skin. She stated that she’s happy she was stopped and many people can relate to why such a thing will be an achievement for her.

Aside looking fairer and, maybe, adding to one’s beauty, bleaching is also a dangerous, expensive habit.

It is also important to note that Sophia is beautiful just the way she is and this is evident in the photos she shares on the gram.

Here’s her post below: