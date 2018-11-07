“I’m very attached to Arsenal but if he won’t sell, I might have to change” – Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote, Nigerian business magnate, investor, and owner of the Dangote Group has said he will consider buying another football club if English Premiership club Arsenal won’t be sold to him.

Dangote, who is a fan of the club has been wanting to buy the British club for years. He says he’ll make a move only after he has completed one of the world’s biggest oil refineries in Lagos.

“By the time we’ve finished, we’ll be a $30bn company in terms of revenue,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV at the New Economy Forum in Singapore. “We’ll have an excess amount of cash to start playing around with.”

“I’m very attached to Arsenal but if he won’t sell, I might have to change,” said Dangote, 61 years old and worth $11.1bn. “I’m very much a fan of football. I’ll like to have a club. I don’t have to own Arsenal.”

American businessman, Stan Kroenke who is worth $8bn is the sole owner of Arsenal club. He bought Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s 30 percent stake in August in a deal that valued the club at about £1.8bn. Kroenke is also the owner of National Football League’s Los Angeles Rams.