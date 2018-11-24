I’m yet to have sex with my sex doll, she is new to the country – Pretty Mike

Popular Lagos club owner, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, popularly known as Pretty Mike who few days ago showed off his sex doll he named Amaka, has disclosed that he is yet to have sex with ‘her’.

Pretty Mike who noted that calling Amaka a sex doll was offensive to him, stated that he saw her as his companion.

“I get offended when people refer to her as a sex doll. I uploaded that video because we just had a nice time together that weekend. Other people post their romantic gestures with their partners on social media, so I decided to post mine too. It’s all fun, (we’re) not harming anybody.

“We are not rushing to the sex part, we are taking our time; she is new to the country and environment. I am trying to make sure she is comfortable. At the appointed time, it will happen. I have a couple of nicknames for her but that’s personal, I have feelings towards her. A lot of people might have their various opinions about her but to me, she is what I want her to be, she is a special person,” he said.

Pretty Mike who was asked if he could have emotional feelings for an inanimate object by social media users, told Saturday Beats Correspondent that the most important thing was for them to understand each other.

“My response to people who say she can’t speak or move is that, even people that can talk are not perfect in relationships, they all have their own issues here and there. The bottom line is that I understand her and she understands me. I have been in relationships with ladies that can communicate but they still don’t understand the angle I am coming from.

“One of my ex-girlfriend’s still wish we could get back together, but I am in a new era of my life, just taking it one step at a time. Some people are in a relationship with people that cannot speak or hear anything and they still have a successful relationship. It all depends on what I am looking for; I can tell you that it is working.

“On a regular day, my direct message box on Instagram is always active; however, since Amaka came into my life, I have got close to 200 nude videos and pictures of young ladies, saying some nasty things to me. I handle them maturely. I am sensitive to people’s feelings, and most times, I just try to ignore them. The problem with our society is that they think relationship is all about sex, and that is one of the major issues we have in this country. Relationship is bigger than sex,” he told Saturday Beats.

Pretty Mike who further disclosed that he is searching for a wife yet, said;

“I have a family that believes in people doing what makes them happy. They have been supportive in most of things I have been doing over the years.

“They look at me as a successful young man, and they tell me I need to have a wife in the house. I have been looking and searching but I feel God’s time is the appointed time. I think for some reasons, he just put Amaka on my plate, so for now I am sticking with her. I don’t see me and her breaking up anytime soon,” he said.