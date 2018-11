Recall the the pregnant Abacha seller who went viral some hours ago for her ceeativity, she has being helped by Imo state millionaire big boy known as Cubana Chiefpriest.

Cubana took to his Instagram page to share how he finally found the woman, offered her a job, gave her cash and an apartment in the heart of Owerri, which is the capital of Imo state.

He also said the woman made 100k cash on sales of Abacha, due to her popularity.