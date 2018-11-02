News Feed

Imo state University student arrested for armed robbery

A 20-year-old student of the Imo state university IMSU, Samuel Ekani, has been arrested by men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, for allegedly being a member of a robbery gang.

Parading the suspect before newsmen, the state commissioner of police, Dasuki Galadachi, said Samuel was arrested alongside a 26-year-old man, Richard Ikenna, who had been on the police wanted list for armed robbery.

The suspects are reportedly members of the secret club, Vikings confraternity.

”During the arrest, Richard Ikenna, who had been on the wanted list of the command for armed robbery and murder, sustained gunshot injuries on his right leg. One of their victims, Paul Anyanwu, 37, who narrowly escaped death after being robbed by the gang, has identified them.

They were arrested at a hotel along Works Layout in Owerri. One locally-made pistol, a double-barrelled pistol with three unexpended and one expended cartridges were recovered. The suspects are Richard Ikenna from Owerri Municipal and Simon Ekani, from Rivers State.” he said

The commissioner of police said once investigation is completed, the suspects would be arraigned in court.

Tags

You may also like

“There Is No Trouble In My Own Paradise” –Tania Omotayo Tells Blogger

Mompha brags about earning ₦14 billion in a year, slams fake IG billionaires

May D And White Lover Carolina Wassmuth Are Officially Married (Photos)

Actress Yvonne Jegede Welcomes First Baby, Writes A Letter To Her

Wizkid Acquires New N101M Lamborghini Urus

Nigerians React To Dele Momodu Sharing Video Of Massively Curvy Lady With Huge Backside Twerking (Video+Screenshots)

Yvonne Nwosu wants to get married before the end of the year; shares list of certain requirements her husband-to-be must meet

Chaos As Church Service Over Prayer For Election Is Disrupted By IPOB (Video)

Linda Ikeji nurses child alone as Baby Daddy sticks to sweetheart, Elohor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *