“In Lagos now, if you don’t have a fake ass, you are not a big girl” – Club owner, Cubana says

Night club owner, Papa Chukwuebuka/Obinna popularly known as ‘Cubana’ has just dished out what’s trending for ladies now in Lagos.

The Imo State big boy/multi-millionaire who was present at Davido’s all white birthday bash took to his Instastory to write saying;

“In Lagos now, if you don’t have a fake ass, you are not a big girl…”

On his last photo he shared in his IG, he captioned it;

“Any Girl With Fake Ass Na Sex Doll, Tag Dem Sex Dolls If You Know Them 😂 #GlenfiddichChiefPriest🥃”

Read his post below;




