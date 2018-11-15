Ini Edo’s Followers Hit 4 Million On Instagram

Ini Edo

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has taken to her Instagram to show appreciation to her fans for the love and support they have shown to her career.

This came after the veteran actress noticed she had hit four million followers. The 36-year-old actress decided to celebrate her followers with a stunning picture.

She wrote; “4 million kisses to you all my Brownsugar lovers.I do not take you for granted. I love y’all dearly and there would be no me without ya..Welcome and enjoy the ride… #Heavenonmymind”

She began her film career in 2000, and has featured in more than 100 movies since that time. In 2013, she was a judge for the Miss Black Africa Uk Pageant. The United Nations appointed her as the United Nations Habitat Youth Envoy in 2011.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria