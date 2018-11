Queen Wokoma

Nollywood actress, Queen Wokoma, has welcomed a baby boy.

The pretty actress could not hide her joy having been able to pull through the nine months journey which was not an easy ride.

Mother and child are doing fine and the family is still celebrating the joy of their prince charming that has been melting hearts with his smiles since his arrival.

Queen Wokoma and her husband

