Interesting Throwback Photo Of Actress Angela Okorie Surfaces

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has shared a lovely photo of herself in the Guinea Conakery many years ago.
She was yet to make her debut in the Nigerian film industry then.
She wrote:
“Throwing it back
Meeeennnn
I was 18 here oooooo
Travelled for a modelling show
To a country called
“Guinea conakery
during that period of time
I had travelled almost
all The African countries
my first time in the US
I was 19
my first film was in December 2010″
Present photo of her
In 2015, she won the City People Entertainment Awards for Best Supporting Actress. She is also noted to have acted in more than 100 films between 2009 and 2014.