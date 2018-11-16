News Feed

Interesting Throwback Photo Of Actress Angela Okorie Surfaces
 

The throwback photo

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has shared a lovely photo of herself in the Guinea Conakery many years ago.

She was yet to make her debut in the Nigerian film industry then.

She wrote:

“Throwing it back 

Meeeennnn 

I was 18 here oooooo

Travelled for a modelling show

To a country called

“Guinea conakery

during that period of time

I had travelled almost

all The African countries 

my first time in the US

I was 19

my first film was in December 2010″

Present photo of her

In 2015, she won the City People Entertainment Awards for Best Supporting Actress. She is also noted to have acted in more than 100 films between 2009 and 2014.

