Is Buhari really dead? Is Jubril from Sudan the man ruling Nigeria?

There has been a conspiracy theory lately, that the man in Aso Rock is not President Muhammadu Buhari but a foreigner ruling in his stead.

However, Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has dismissed such claims, saying there’s no Jibril anywhere, as purported by Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB).

According to Kanu, president Muhammadu Buhari, died many months ago, and that the man, ruling Nigeria is Jibril, from Sudan.

Kanu, recently stated that the man impersonating Buhari, is now on the run in Paris.

Sani, in a tweet on Thursday said that Buhari is healthy and that, Jibril is an imaginary and mythical character.

In his words:

There’s no one and nothing like Jibril El sudan. Caesar is healthy and has no double but you can literally refer Jibrin as an imaginative and mythical character in Shakespearean Nigeria.

Its natural to creatively invent characters and promote conjectures in our theatre of the absurd.